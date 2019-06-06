Giants' Tyler Austin: Bats third in loss
Austin started in left field and went 1-for-4 in Wednesday's 7-0 loss to the Mets.
Austin got the nod against a southpaw, and was bumped up to third in the order with Buster Posey (hamstring) sidelined. The 27-year-old has made just three starts dating back to May 11, due in large part to a righty-heavy schedule. With Mike Yastrzemski currently occupying the stronger side of the platoon in left field, Austin will continue to see limited playing time despite carrying the highest isolated power rating (.284) on the team.
