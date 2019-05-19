Austin will start at first base and bat third Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Austin typically assumes a prominent spot in the order when the Giants oppose left-handed pitchers, as will be the case Sunday with Robbie Ray on the bump for Arizona. Given his career 147 wRC+ mark against lefties, Austin profiles as a strong DFS option on those occasions, but his season-long fantasy appeal remains severely limited by his small-side platoon role.