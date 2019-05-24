Austin slugged a solo home run as a pinch hitter in a loss to Atlanta on Thursday.

His 396-foot blast in the seventh inning extended the Giants' lead in a game they would ultimately lose in extra innings. It was Austin's second straight game with a home run and his fourth overall on the season. Perhaps the power surge will earn him a little more playing time -- he has started only two of the team's last 11 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories