Austin (elbow) could rejoin the starting lineup Thursday against the Nationals, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Austin has been sidelined since Friday with right elbow inflammation, but he could be cleared to return for Thursday's series finale if he checks out OK during Wednesday's batting practice. Since joining the Giants, Austin is 3-for-9 with a 2:4 BB:K through four games.

