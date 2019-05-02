Austin started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a double in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over the Dodgers.

Austin got the start against a southpaw, as he has consistently done since joining the Giants this season. The 27-year-old is slashing .290/.405/.355 over 37 plate appearances, but his fantasy value will be limited so long as he remains on the short side of a platoon.