Austin finished 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday's 18-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Austin launched a two-run, 420-foot blast off Robbie Ray in the first inning to get the Giants on the board. The long ball was his third consecutive home run and fifth of the season. Unfortunately, it accounted for the only runs of the night for the Giants. Through 28 games, Austin is batting .268/.349/.589 with 13 RBI and 13 runs scored as he continues to fight for a consistent spot in the lineup.

