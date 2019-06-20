Giants' Tyler Austin: Homers in loss
Austin went 1-for-4 with a home run in Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers.
Austin homered to right center field off reliever Yimi Garcia in the fourth inning, but he also struck out three times despite a bullpen day for the Dodgers with starter Rich Hill exiting after the first with left forearm discomfort. Austin has proven he can provide power, but unfortunately hasn't contributed enough overall to secure a consistent spot in the lineup. The 27-year-old is batting .209/.294/.440 with six home runs, 18 runs scored and 15 RBI through 45 games.
