Austin drilled a solo home run in his only at-bat in Tuesday's victory over Colorado.

Called upon to pinch hit in a tight 3-2 game, Austin responded by crushing a 411-foot home run to center field to provide an insurance run in the eventual victory. With seven home runs in 99 at-bats this season, Austin has certainly shown the ability to hit for power. Unfortunately, his struggles to make contact -- he has also struck out 45 times in those 99 at-bats -- have relegated him primarily to a bench role, as he has started only eight games in June.

