Austin went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, a run scored and a walk in Friday's 2-1 win over the Padres.

Austin drew a four-pitch walk in the second inning, then stole second base and came around to score on a Donovan Solano double to open the scoring. Austin has struggled at the plate this year, batting .185 with eight homers, 20 RBI and 25 runs scored in 128 at-bats between the Giants and the Twins.