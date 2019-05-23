Austin went 1-for-2 with a solo homer and a walk in Wednesday's loss to the Braves.

Austin launched his third long ball of the season with a two-out bomb off starter Max Fried in the sixth, but ultimately the Giants came up short. Through 26 games with the Giants this year, Austin is batting .255 with 10 RBI as he struggles to lock in a consistent starting role.

