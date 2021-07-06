The Giants reinstated Beede (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Working his way back from Tommy John surgery, Beede began his minor-league rehab May 6, totaling 12 appearances with a 6.56 ERA and 40:32 K:BB across 35.2 innings. Per Alex Pavlovic, Beede will be available out of the bullpen starting Tuesday, but could be an option to start Friday against Washington depending on how the San Francisco pitching staff stands after the next couple games.
