Beede was added to the Giants' 40-man roster Monday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants' decision to add Beede to the 40-man roster will protect him from the Rule 5 draft. Beede got his first taste of Triple-A ball last season, as he spent the season at Triple-A Sacramento. He started 19 games and pitched 109 innings and ended the year with a 4.79 ERA and 1.47 WHIP.