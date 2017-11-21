Giants' Tyler Beede: Added to 40-man roster
Beede was added to the Giants' 40-man roster Monday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Giants' decision to add Beede to the 40-man roster will protect him from the Rule 5 draft. Beede got his first taste of Triple-A ball last season, as he spent the season at Triple-A Sacramento. He started 19 games and pitched 109 innings and ended the year with a 4.79 ERA and 1.47 WHIP.
