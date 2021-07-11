Beede allowed three runs on two hits and struck out two in one inning versus Washington on Saturday. He also hit a batter

Making his first major-league appearance since March 2020 Tommy John surgery, Beede had some struggles with control. He allowed a single to Gerardo Parra and hit Tres Barrera with a pitch before getting his two strikeouts. The right-hander then gave up a triple to Alcides Escobar, who scored on a wild pitch. Beede posted a 6.56 ERA and 1.93 WHIP in 35.2 innings with Triple-A Sacramento while on his rehab assignment, and it may take him some time to settle in at the major-league level. As such, expect the 28-year-old to serve as a bulk reliever or spot starter in the second half of the season.