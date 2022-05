Beede surrendered two runs on three hits and a walk with one strikeout in 1.1 innings in Wednesday's 9-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Beede has allowed runs in four of his six outings this season. A lot of that has been due to him allowing multiple hits in each of his last five appearances. The right-hander now has a 4.66 ERA, 2.07 WHIP and 4:6 K:BB through 9.2 innings. He'll likely continue to see only low-leverage work as he attempts to cut down on the number of baserunners he allows.