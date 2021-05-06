Beede (elbow) is beginning a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Beede continues to progress in his return from Tommy John surgery, and he will now be set to face live hitters for the first time during his rehab. Due to his placement on the 60-day injured list, he is not eligible for MLB action until the end of May, though it remains unclear when he will be activated. Also unclear is what role the team intends to deploy Beede in, though he would be likely to make a faster impact out of the bullpen.