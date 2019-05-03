Beede was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento for his scheduled start Friday against Cincinnati.

The length of Beede's stay on the roster could depend on how quickly Derek Holland can return from his finger injury. Beede fared poorly in two starts for the Giants in 2018, lasting a combined 7.2 innings while allowing seven runs. He's been far better in five starts for Sacramento this year, posting a 1.99 ERA and a 37.4 percent strikeout rate. Erik Kratz (hamstring) landed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.

