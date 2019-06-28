Beede (1-3) was charged with the loss against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings.

Beede retired 10 of his first 11 batters until David Peralta doubled and scored in the fourth to give Arizona the lead. The 26-year-old then allowed a leadoff homer to Nick Ahmed in the fourth to make the score 2-1. Unfortunately, the Giants failed to provide enough run support against Alex Young's solid debut on the mound for the Diamondbacks. On the bright side, Beede's performance was a huge improvement from his last outing against the Diamondbacks on June 22, when he gave up four runs on six hits over four innings. Even still, Beede's inconsistencies have made him a tough pitcher to trust. His struggles have left him with a 6.45 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 39:28 K:BB over nine appearances. The right-hander will look to bounce back during a Tuesday matchup against the Padres.