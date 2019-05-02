Beede will be called up from Triple-A Sacramento to start Friday's game at Cincinnati, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Beede was reported to be the top candidate for the spot start Friday and manager Bruce Bochy made it official prior to Wednesday's game. The 25-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic start to the season through 22.2 innings with the Rivers Cats and has a 1.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 34:10 K:BB in five starts.