Beede will stick in the rotation for Tuesday's start against the Cubs, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Manager Bruce Bochy said, "it's our job to get him over the hump." Beede has surrendered 22 earned runs in 23.1 innings over his last five starts. Shaun Anderson (blister) could bump Beede from the rotation if the righty's struggles continue.

