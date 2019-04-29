Giants' Tyler Beede: Could make spot start Friday
Beede will likely be recalled from Triple-A to start Friday's game against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Giants called Ty Blach up from Triple-A Sacramento after Derek Holland (finger) was placed on the 10-day injured list, but it looks as though Beede is the favorite to make a spot start in Holland's absence. Beede owns a 1.99 ERA with a 34:10 K:BB over 22.2 innings with the River Cats in 2019.
