Beede (2-3) picked up the win in Tuesday's 10-4 victory over the Padres, allowing one run on four hits over seven innings while striking out four.

Aside from a Franmil Reyes solo homer in the second inning, the right-hander was in firm control all night and got more than enough run support from the Giants offense. Beede will carry a 5.64 ERA and 43:28 K:BB through 44.2 innings into the All-Star break.