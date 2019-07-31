Giants' Tyler Beede: Dealt fifth loss
Beede (3-5) took the loss Tuesday at Philadelphia after allowing four runs on 10 hits across five innings. He struck out four and walked two.
Beede kept the Phillies off the board through the first three frames, but he gave up two runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings to sink the outing. It's the second consecutive start the 26-year-old has surrendered four runs on 10 hits. Beede has a 5.01 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 66:32 K:BB through 70 innings and has an unfavorable matchup Sunday at Colorado.
