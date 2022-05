Beede was designated for assignment by the Giants on Thursday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Beede made six relief appearances for the Giants over the first month of the season, and he posted a 4.66 ERA and 2.07 WHIP in 9.2 innings. However, the 28-year-old will lose his spot on the 40-man roster after giving up two runs in 1.1 innings during Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers.