Beede (3-4) allowed four earned runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out seven across 5.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Cubs.

Beede was burned by the long ball, surrendering three in his 5.2 innings of work. However, he still managed seven punchouts on the strength of 20 swinging strikes. He had been on a strong run of late, not allowing multiple home runs in any of his last seven appearances while also turning in five consecutive starts without surrendering more than three earned runs prior to Wednesday. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, currently scheduled for Tuesday at Philadelphia.