Beede (3-7) took the loss Wednesday as the Giants were downed 9-5 by the A's, allowing four runs on eight hits over four-plus innings while striking out five.

The right-hander was given the hook after serving up a leadoff single to begin the fifth inning, having already tossed 80 pitches (50 strikes). Beede will carry a 5.77 ERA and 81:36 K:BB through 82.2 innings into his next start, which could come on the road Aug. 21 against the Cubs.