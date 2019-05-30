Beede will remain in the rotation for another start, which will likely come next week against the Mets, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Beede impressed in his return to the rotation Thursday; while he didn't factor into the decision, the right-hander allowed just one run on five hits and three walks in six innings while striking out four. As such, the 26-year-old will stick in the big-league rotation for at least one more start. With the Giants lacking viable alternatives, Beede could solidify his spot as the team's fifth starter if he continues to hold his own.