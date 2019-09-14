Giants' Tyler Beede: Earns fifth win
Beede (5-9) allowed only three hits and a walk over 6.1 scoreless innings to earn the win in Friday's 1-0 win over the Marlins. He struck out five batters.
Beede has now tossed two consecutive scoreless starts after tossing five shutout innings versus the Dodgers on Sept 7. This was also Beede's longest outing since he posted zeroes for eight innings on July 19 versus the Mets. The right-hander has a 5.02 ERA and 1.52 WHIP in 107.2 innings this year. He's projected to take on the Red Sox on Thursday.
