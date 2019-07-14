Giants' Tyler Beede: Earns win in quality start
Beede (3-3) allowed three runs on seven hits over 6.2 innings Sunday, striking out seven and earning the win over Milwaukee.
Beede has been terrific in July, going 2-0 while striking out 11 and allowing four runs over 13.2 innings. Milwaukee managed just one run against him through five innings before Christian Yelich took him deep for a solo blast in the sixth. Beede will aim for his third straight win at home against the Mets on Thursday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.