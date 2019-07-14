Beede (3-3) allowed three runs on seven hits over 6.2 innings Sunday, striking out seven and earning the win over Milwaukee.

Beede has been terrific in July, going 2-0 while striking out 11 and allowing four runs over 13.2 innings. Milwaukee managed just one run against him through five innings before Christian Yelich took him deep for a solo blast in the sixth. Beede will aim for his third straight win at home against the Mets on Thursday.