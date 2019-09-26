Beede was removed from Thursday's game against the Rockies with an apparent injury, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Prior to exiting, Beede struck out seven across 3.1 perfect innings.

Beede was dialed in before he was forced out of the game with one out in the fourth inning. It's not yet known why he was removed. Burch Smith took over for the right-hander, who will finish the season with a 5.08 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 117 innings.