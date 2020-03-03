Beede felt some elbow tightness after pitching the fourth inning during Tuesday's Cactus League loss against the Rangers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Beede is scheduled to undergo tests on his right elbow Tuesday evening. The 26-year-old threw one scoreless inning after allowing a leadoff single and recording one strikeout and one walk. Beede is currently battling to retain his No. 5 spot in the Giants' starting rotation and can ill afford to miss a significant portion of spring training.