Beede did not factor into the decision during Friday's loss the Phillies, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings.

Beede tied a season-high seven punch outs but struggled to prevent runs from scoring once again. The bulk of his damage came from a three-run triple to Corey Dickerson in the third inning and a solo home run to Bryce Harper in the fifth. The 26-year-old now owns a 5.61 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 76:36 K:BB and will search for his first win since July 14 during his next start at Arizona on Thursday.