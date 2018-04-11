Beede went four innings in his major-league debut on Tuesday, allowing two earned runs on three hits, walking five and striking out three, picking up a no-decision in San Francisco's 5-4 win over Arizona.

With the Giants in need of a starter due to an ankle injury to Johnny Cueto, Beede was called up from Triple-A and got the nod against Arizona and while he limited the Diamondbacks' potent offense to two runs, he exited the contest after throwing 87 pitches through just four innings and issuing five walks. It wasn't a disastrous debut and he's supposed to see one more start on Sunday, but Beede is probably going back to the minors when Jeff Samardzija returns from the disabled list.