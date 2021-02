Beede (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It's not clear when exactly Beede is expected to return from Tommy John surgery, a procedure he underwent in March of last year, but this transaction makes it clear that he'll remain out for at least the first two months of the upcoming campaign. The move clears a space on the 40-man roster for the Giants to add Jordan Humphreys, who was claimed off waivers in a corresponding move.