Giants' Tyler Beede: Hit hard by Mets
Beede (0-2) took the loss Wednesday, giving up six runs (five earned) on five hits and four walks over five innings while striking out five as the Giants were downed 7-0 by the Mets.
While the right-hander had no chance at picking up a win with Jason Vargas firing a five-hit shutout for the Mets, Beede didn't do himself any favors by serving up a pair of fourth-inning homers to Amed Rosario and Michael Conforto. Beede is currently scheduled to take the mound again Tuesday, but given his 8.15 ERA and 15 walks in 17.2 innings (against 19 strikeouts), the Giants may end up considering other rotation options.
