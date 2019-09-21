Beede (5-10) took the loss Friday, surrendering six runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings while striking out five as the Giants fell 6-0 to Atlanta.

The right-hander was taken deep by Ronald Acuna in the fifth inning and Brian McCann in the sixth to put the game out of reach, although Beede had no margin for error with the Giants only scratching out four hits on the night. He'll make one more start in 2019, carrying a 5.23 ERA and 106:46 K:BB through 113.2 innings into Thursday's home outing against the Rockies.