Giants' Tyler Beede: Hit hard in no-decision
Beede didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Cubs, giving up three runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- and three walks over four innings while striking out four.
Nic Castellanos and Anthony Rizzo both took him deep in the first inning, and then Rizzo did it again the next time he faced Beede in the third. That's nothing new for the right-hander, who's served up 20 homers in only 86.2 innings this year. He now has a 5.82 ERA and 1.63 WHIP, and it's not clear if the Giants will give him another chance in the rotation to turn things around.
