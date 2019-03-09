Beede has give up just one run on two hits while striking out eight over seven innings this spring.

Beede has been opening the eyes of both manager Bruce Bochy and GM Farhan Zaidi with his early dominance in exhibition play, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. The 2014 first-round pick saw his stock drop heavily with a sharp increase in ERA over the last two seasons with Triple-A Sacramento (4.79 in 2017 and 7.05 in 2018). Part of his brief success early on this year may be attributed to trimming down his repertoire to a four-seam fastball, curveball and changeup (dumping the sinker and cutter). If Beede can continue to display dominant results, then he could vie for a bullpen job or even enter the fifth-starter conversation, a scenario that seemed unlikely prior to the start of spring training.