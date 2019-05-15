Giants' Tyler Beede: Improves in third appearance
Beede held the Blue Jays to one run on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts over 2.1 innings in Tuesday's 7-3 loss.
Beede was the first arm out of the bullpen following opener Nick Vincent. The 25-year-old entered the contest with a sky-high 18.69 ERA over his previous two starts, so this outing was certainly a step in the right direction. That said, seven baserunners and 61 pitches to record seven outs is not the kind of production that inspires confidence. It is unclear if Beede will get another "start" with the club's rotation in disarray, but if he does, it will come Sunday on the road against Arizona.
