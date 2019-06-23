Giants' Tyler Beede: Inefficient in no-decision
Beede didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Diamondbacks, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks over four innings while striking out three.
The right-hander needed 95 pitches (56 strikes) to record 12 outs, forcing him from the game before he could qualify for the win even though the Giants already held a 5-4 lead by the third inning. Beede will take a 6.96 ERA and 36:25 K:BB through 32.1 innings into his next start Thursday, a home rematch against the D-backs.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.