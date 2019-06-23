Beede didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Diamondbacks, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks over four innings while striking out three.

The right-hander needed 95 pitches (56 strikes) to record 12 outs, forcing him from the game before he could qualify for the win even though the Giants already held a 5-4 lead by the third inning. Beede will take a 6.96 ERA and 36:25 K:BB through 32.1 innings into his next start Thursday, a home rematch against the D-backs.