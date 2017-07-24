Beede was scratched from Monday's scheduled start with Triple-A Sacramento due to a groin strain, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The pitching prospect reportedly incurred the injury during pregame warmups, although the severity of the issue is currently unknown. Consider him day-to-day for the time being. Prior to this setback, Beede held a 4.79 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP in 19 starts for the River Cats.