Beede was recalled from Double-A Richmond ahead of his start Sunday in Milwaukee.

Beede was sent down when the Giants did not need a fifth starter leading up to the All-Star break, but he returns to the majors for his first start of the second half. The 26-year-old has a 5.64 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 43:28 K:BB over 44.2 innings this season, but he's allowed only three runs on eight hits in his last two outings, covering 12.1 frames.

More News
Our Latest Stories