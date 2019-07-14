Giants' Tyler Beede: Joins Giants for Sunday's start
Beede was recalled from Double-A Richmond ahead of his start Sunday in Milwaukee.
Beede was sent down when the Giants did not need a fifth starter leading up to the All-Star break, but he returns to the majors for his first start of the second half. The 26-year-old has a 5.64 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 43:28 K:BB over 44.2 innings this season, but he's allowed only three runs on eight hits in his last two outings, covering 12.1 frames.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.