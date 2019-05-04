Beede allowed eight runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over 2.1 innings in a no-decision against the Reds on Friday.

The right-hander had been on an impressive run at Triple-A Sacramento but could not carry that momentum in his first major-league start of 2019 (third career). While he looked decent at times -- Beede was sitting mid-90s with his fastball early on and induced quite a few empty swings -- he made several mistakes and Derek Dietrich made him pay with a pair of long balls. Incredibly, the Giants rallied and won the game in extras. Beede may get another start with Derek Holland (finger) on the injured list, but he would line up to pitch in Colorado next week, and that matchup takes him out of the conversation in most leagues.