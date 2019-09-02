Beede (3-9) gave up three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two through four innings to take the loss against the Cardinals on Monday.

Beede started slow out of the gate, allowing three hits, a walk and two runs in the first inning and settled down afterwards, but he was still only able to make it through four innings. Beede continues to struggle, only pitching six innings in one start since July 19. The right-hander has a 5.61 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 18 starts this season. Beede is scheduled to make his next start Saturday at Dodger Stadium.