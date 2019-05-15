Beede was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Beede made one start and a pair of relief appearances in his time with the Giants. He failed to impress, allowing 11 runs (10 earned) with an 18.6 percent walk rate over 6.2 innings. Shaun Anderson was called up for his MLB debut in a corresponding move.

