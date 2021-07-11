The Giants optioned Beede to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday.
The righty was likely unavailable Sunday after throwing a three-run inning Saturday, so he goes to Triple-A to make way for a fresh arm in Caleb Baragar. Beede enters the All-Star break having made just one big-league appearance this season, but he figures to play a role for the Giants following the break, be it in the bullpen or the starting rotation.
