The Giants optioned Beede to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday.

The righty was likely unavailable Sunday after throwing a three-run inning Saturday, so he goes to Triple-A to make way for a fresh arm in Caleb Baragar. Beede enters the All-Star break having made just one big-league appearance this season, but he figures to play a role for the Giants following the break, be it in the bullpen or the starting rotation.

