Giants' Tyler Beede: Optioned to Triple-A
Beede was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Beede was a long shot at best to crack the Giants' Opening Day roster. He struggled significantly with Sacramento last season, finishing with a 7.05 ERA in 74 innings of work.
