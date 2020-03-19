Play

Beede (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery Friday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Beede was diagnosed with a flexor strain and a UCL sprain in his throwing elbow during spring training, and his second opinion that he received Monday revealed that the injury will require Tommy John surgery. After recording a 5.08 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in nearly a full season of major-league work last season, Beede will now face a recovery timeline that will keep him sidelined for all of 2020 and likely part of the 2021 season.

