Giants' Tyler Beede: Opts for Tommy John surgery
Beede (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery Friday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Beede was diagnosed with a flexor strain and a UCL sprain in his throwing elbow during spring training, and his second opinion that he received Monday revealed that the injury will require Tommy John surgery. After recording a 5.08 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in nearly a full season of major-league work last season, Beede will now face a recovery timeline that will keep him sidelined for all of 2020 and likely part of the 2021 season.
