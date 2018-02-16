Giants' Tyler Beede: Outside shot at rotation spot
Beede is in the running for a spot in the Giants' rotation entering spring training, Chris Haft of MLB.com reports.
Chris Stratton and Ty Blach seem to be the frontrunners for the final two rotation spots, but Beede's pedigree gives him an outside shot to crack the rotation. That said, the Vanderbilt product leaves much to be desired from a fantasy perspective. He produced good ERAs in the lower minors, but he could only muster a 4.79 ERA at Triple-A last season while striking out just 6.9 batters per nine innings. Even if he does grab a rotation spot, Beede hasn't shown much to make him appealing in fantasy.
