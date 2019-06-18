Beede (1-2) picked up the win against the Dodgers on Monday, giving up one earned run on three hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking five as the Giants claimed a 3-2 victory.

The five free passes were the lone blemish on Beede's stat line, but he did well to work around the baserunners and exit the contest after yielding just the one earned run. It was a nice outing, but Beede has struggled overall in his 28.1 big-league innings this season, as he's still sporting a 6.67 ERA, a 1.91 WHIP and a 33:22 K:BB.