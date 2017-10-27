Giants' Tyler Beede: Pitches in fall league
Beede (groin) took the hill Tuesday at the Arizona Fall League, the San Francisco Chronicle's Henry Schulman reports.
Beede suffered a significant groin injury in late July, which ended his 2017 season before he got the chance to make an appearance with the big-league club. The right-hander was able to toss two innings against Salt River on Tuesday, allowing five earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out one. But more importantly, he was finally able to get back into the swing of things, and should be fine moving forward.
